La incidencia desciende seis puntos hasta los 223 casos durante el fin de semana

madrid
La incidencia en España desciende seis puntos hasta los 223 casos por cada por 100.000 habitantes durante el fin de semana. Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este lunes al Ministerio de Sanidad 16.353 nuevos casos de covid-19, 1.812 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 19.582 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.540.430 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 223,75, frente a 229,20 el viernes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 106.173 positivos.
De los 1.812 contagios de ayer, 74 se han producido en Andalucía, 160 en Aragón, 41 en Asturias, 10 en Balears, 118 en Canarias, 111 en Cantabria, 12 en Castilla-La Mancha, 148 en Castilla y León, 59 en Catalunya, dos en Ceuta, 52 en el País Valencià, 39 en Extremadura, 47 en Galicia, 295 en Madrid, ninguno en Melilla, 11 en Murcia, 105 en Navarra, 483 en Euskadi y 45 en La Rioja.
En el informe de este lunes se han añadido 77 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 147 el lunes pasado. Hasta 78.293 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 187 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 9.747 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (9.668 el viernes) y 2.323 en UCI (2.308 el viernes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 817 ingresos (1.057 el viernes) y 466 altas (1.107 el viernes). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,78% (7,69% el viernes) y en las UCI en el 23,10% (22,92% el viernes).
Entre el 23 y el 29 de abril, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 871.078 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 578.022 han sido PCR y 293.056 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.852,32. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 6,99 por ciento, frente al 7,29 por ciento del pasado viernes.
