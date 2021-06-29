Estás leyendo: La incidencia supera el centenar de casos y los 250, en jóvenes de 20 a 29 años

La incidencia supera el centenar de casos y los 250, en jóvenes de 20 a 29 años

La incidencia registra otra fuerte subida y aumenta casi siete puntos en 24 horas mientras que Sanidad suma 7.091 nuevos contagios y 40 muertes.

Un grupo de personas camina en el centro de la capital, a 28 de junio de 2021, en Madrid.
Un grupo de personas camina en el centro de la capital, a 28 de junio de 2021, en Madrid.

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.091 nuevos casos de covid-19, 3.911 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 4.040 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.799.733 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 106,82, frente a 100,06 de este lunes. 

La mayor transmisión del covid se ha producido en el grupo de entre 20 y 29 años (251), seguido del de 12 a 19 (243,4), mientras que el de mayores de 80 es que menos contagios registra (22,3).

En el informe de este martes se han añadido 40 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 30 el martes pasado. Hasta 80.829 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 46 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Por ahora, el aumento de los contagios no se refleja en las UCI. Actualmente, hay 2.389 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 620 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 284 ingresos y 406 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,96%  y en las UCI en el 6,73%.

Entre el 19 y el 25 de junio, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 603.952 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 386.896 han sido PCR y 217.056 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.284,29. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 5,01%, frente al 4,67% este lunes.

