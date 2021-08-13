Indignación por un grafiti en un acantilado en una cala protegida de Murcia

murcia
El Gobierno regional ha denunciado este miércoles actos vandálicos en el Parque Regional de Calblanque, en Murcia, tras descubrir la presencia de un grafiti de grandes dimensiones en una zona de acantilados rocosos de Cala Cocón.
Tras recibir la alerta, a través de las redes sociales, un equipo de Espacios Naturales Protegidos de la Comunidad se desplazó hasta el punto indicado para valorar los daños realizados, a la vez que planificar los trabajos de restauración que deberán acometerse dadas las particularidades del entorno y la dificultad de acceso que conlleva.
Del mismo modo, se va a dar traslado del incidente a la Demarcación de Costas del Estado, dado que el lugar se encuentra dentro del Dominio Público Marítimo Terrestre, y para solicitar una rápida intervención que permita eliminar dichas pintadas.
El director general de Medio Natural, Fulgencio Perona, ha denunciado que "es intolerable que se produzcan actos vandálicos de este tipo, que atentan contra el patrimonio natural de la Región de Murcia".
Por ello, ha pedido a "todos aquellos vecinos y usuarios del Parque que hayan podido detectar comportamientos extraños que denuncien y nos informen de inmediato, ya que el trabajo de todos beneficia al cuidado y la protección de este espacio, de su flora y de su fauna, que la convierten en uno de los puntos de mayor riqueza medioambiental de Murcia".
