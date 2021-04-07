Estás leyendo: En uno de cada cuatro hogares viven personas solas, la mayoría mujeres mayores de 65

INE En uno de cada cuatro hogares viven personas solas, la mayoría mujeres mayores de 65

Crecen a sí mismo los hogares monoparentales, la mayoría integrados por un madre y sus hijos, y se incrementa el número de jóvenes que viven con sus padres, según el INE. 

Imagen de las piernas de una persona mayor en una cama. - Santi Palacios
madrid

Actualizado:

Uno de cada cuatro hogares en España está compuesto por una única persona, una cifra que ha aumentado un 2 % en este último año y que tiene rostro femenino, ya que el 70,9 % de las personas que viven solas son mujeres y un 43,6 % tiene más de 65 años.

Así lo reflejan los datos de la Estadística continua de hogares de 2020 elaborada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) y que señala que el pasado año un total de 4.849.900 personas vivían solas (el 10,4 % de la población residente en viviendas familiares), de manera que los hogares compuestos por un solo miembro suponen ya el 26,1 % del total, el segundo más frecuente por detrás de los compuestos por dos personas (30,4 %).

El 81,4% de los hogares monoparentales son de madres

Esta encuesta refleja asimismo un aumento de un 3 % en el número de hogares monoparentales (formados por uno solo de los progenitores con hijos) de los que el 81,4 % están integrados por una madre y sus hijos.

Además, el 55 % de los jóvenes entre 25 y 29 años vive con sus padres o con alguno de ellos, un porcentaje que ha crecido 6,5 puntos en los siete últimos años.

