madridActualizado:
Uno de cada cuatro hogares en España está compuesto por una única persona, una cifra que ha aumentado un 2 % en este último año y que tiene rostro femenino, ya que el 70,9 % de las personas que viven solas son mujeres y un 43,6 % tiene más de 65 años.
Así lo reflejan los datos de la Estadística continua de hogares de 2020 elaborada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) y que señala que el pasado año un total de 4.849.900 personas vivían solas (el 10,4 % de la población residente en viviendas familiares), de manera que los hogares compuestos por un solo miembro suponen ya el 26,1 % del total, el segundo más frecuente por detrás de los compuestos por dos personas (30,4 %).
El 81,4% de los hogares monoparentales son de madres
Esta encuesta refleja asimismo un aumento de un 3 % en el número de hogares monoparentales (formados por uno solo de los progenitores con hijos) de los que el 81,4 % están integrados por una madre y sus hijos.
Además, el 55 % de los jóvenes entre 25 y 29 años vive con sus padres o con alguno de ellos, un porcentaje que ha crecido 6,5 puntos en los siete últimos años.
