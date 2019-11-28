Facebook ha sufrido una nueva caída de cuatro horas, tanto en la plataforma principal como en Instagram, red social propiedad de la empresa de Palo Alto. Este nuevo fallo en los sistemas de ambas redes sociales se convierte en el quinto gran parón que sufre desde 2018.
Un portavoz de Facebook ha confirmado a CNN que "son conscientes" del fallo que ha mantenido inactivas las dos plataformas que, sumando sus cifras, superan los 3.000 millones de usuarios activos. "Estamos trabajando para que las cosas vuelvan a la normalidad lo más rápido posible"
Los fallos en Facebook y sus aplicaciones secundarias -Instagram y Whatsapp- se están convirtiendo en habituales en los últimos años, pese a que la empresa fundada por Mark Zuckerberg no solía sufrir estos errores. De hecho, este mismo año ya había sufrido el mayor apagón de su historia, cuando las tres redes sociales no pudieron ser utilizadas por los usuarios durante 24 horas.
En Twitter se ha convertido en trending topic a nivel mundial con los hashtags #instagramdown y #facebookdown. La caída de ambas redes, que ha afectado de forma especialmente virulenta a Estados Unidos, coincide con una de las festividades más importantes en el calendario estadounidense, Acción de Gracias.
