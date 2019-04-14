Público
Investigan un accidente con un coche autónomo de Tesla en Pontevedra

El coche eléctrico tenía activado en ese momento el modo autónomo de autopilotaje y, por causas desconocidas, se salió de la carretera e impactó contra otro que estaba aparcado sin ocupantes. Las dos mujeres que viajaban en el vehículo resultaron heridas.

Un Tesla Model X como el que sufrió el accidente mortal el pasado 23 de marzo.

La Policía Local de Poio (Pontevedra) investiga un accidente de tráfico en el que un coche autónomo de Tesla impactó contra un turismo estacionado en este municipio, y en el que las dos ocupantes del vehículo eléctrico resultaron heridas leves.

Los investigadores han indicado a Efe que "no descartan" algún fallo en este sistema de conducción autónomo, aunque "faltan datos" para confirmar si fue ésta la causa del siniestro o es atribuible a un error humano.

El coche eléctrico, según la conductora, tenía activado en ese momento el modo autónomo de autopilotaje y, por causas desconocidas se salió de la carretera e impactó contra otro que estaba aparcado sin ocupantes.

El siniestro se produjo ayer sábado en la carretera PO-308, que une las localidades de Pontevedra y Sanxenxo, a su paso por la parroquia de San Xoán de Poio, han detallado a Efe fuentes de la Policía Local.

En el choque resultaron heridas las dos mujeres que viajaban a bordo del vehículo eléctrico, un Tesla Model 3, aunque su estado no reviste gravedad. Los agentes volverán a tomar declaración en las próximas horas a estas dos mujeres para determinar detalles más precisos que permitan aclarar las causas del siniestro, que se saldó además con daños materiales en la esquina frontal derecha del Tesla y en la posterior izquierda del estacionado.

La Policía Local de Poio estudia contactar con la multinacional estadounidense para que sus técnicos hagan las comprobaciones pertinentes y así poder saber si falló su sistema de autopilotaje.

