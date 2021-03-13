Investigan por homicidio imprudente a los padres de un bebé que murió en la cama con ellos

Murcia
La Guardia Civil investiga por homicidio imprudente a los padres de un bebé de cuatro meses hallado muerto en la cama en la que dormía con ellos en Alhama de Murcia, han informado este sábado fuentes del 112 y policiales cercanas al caso.
Fueron los propios padres los que sobre las seis de la mañana de este viernes llamaban a Emergencias muy nerviosos y gritando para informar de que creían que el bebé estaba muerto.
Pese a que un enfermero intentó darles por teléfono instrucciones para que le hicieran maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar mientras llegaban profesionales sanitarios, en su histerismo, los padres no colaboraban.
Unos diez minutos más tarde, el médico llegado al domicilio en una ambulancia confirmaba su muerte y comprobaba que estaba amoratado, por lo que será importante el resultado de la autopsia para conocer si la causa de la muerte pudo ser el aplastamiento por sus padres, en libertad con cargos por orden judicial mientras se desarrolla la investigación.
