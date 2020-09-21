Estás leyendo: La Policía investiga en Jaén la agresión de una menor a otra grabada en vídeo

En el vídeo, que se ha hecho viral a través de las redes sociales, se puede ver cómo la menor agarra del pelo a la otra chica, la tira al suelo, incluso le da bofetadas y patadas, mientras las amigas de la agresora se ríen.

Imagen de archivo de un agente y un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE
Agencia EFE

La Policía investiga la agresión a una menor en Jaén por parte de otra, mientras las compañeras se ríen sentadas, comiendo pipas y otra persona graba con un móvil la escena.

En el vídeo de la agresión, que se ha hecho viral a través de las redes sociales, se puede ver cómo la menor agarra del pelo a la otra chica, la tira al suelo, incluso le da bofetadas y patadas, mientras las amigas se ríen.

Según adelanta Hora Jaén los hechos sucedieron el 15 de septiembre en el Polígono del Valle y han sido denunciados por la madre.

La Policía investiga a las menores implicadas, que ya podrían estar identificadas y al chico que al parecer grabó y distribuyó el vídeo. 

