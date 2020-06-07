alicanteActualizado:
La Guardia Civil investiga el fallecimiento de una mujer que ha sido hallada en su domicilio de Sant Joan d'Alacant (Alicante) sin signos de violencia y el posterior suicidio de su pareja, ambos españoles de unos 70 años.
Fuentes del caso han informado que, en principio, las pesquisas descartan que se trate de un episodio de violencia machista y apuntan a que la mujer falleció por causas naturales en la casa donde ambos convivían, en Sant Joan d'Alacant, y a que su pareja se ahorcó varios días después en otro domicilio de su propiedad, en El Campello.
En todo caso, los investigadores están a la espera del resultado de la autopsia del cadáver de la mujer para desechar la posibilidad del crimen machista.
Los cuerpos fueron hallados ayer, sábado, después de que se avisara de la desaparición del hombre, que fue hallado primero ahorcado en su vivienda de El Campello, y posteriormente se acudió a la casa de Sant Joan, donde se encontró a la mujer, sin signos externos de violencia y que llevaba varios días fallecida.
