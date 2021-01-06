Estás leyendo: Investigan a una residencia de mayores de la Comunidad de Madrid por una posible vacunación irregular

La residencia concertada Valdesur, en la localidad de Valdemoro, podría haber incumplido el plan proyectado por las autoridades sanitarias al haber vacunado a familiares y allegados de los empleados.

Valdesur
La residencia Valdesur, en la localidad de Valdemoro, al sur de la Comunidad de Madrid. GOOGLE

La residencia de mayores concertada Valdedur, situada en la localidad de Valdemoro, al sur de la Comunidad de Madrid, podría estar incurriendo en una vacunación irregular, tal y como ha avanzado elDiario.es. Según esta información, el centro podría estar desviando vacunas del orden preestablecido por las autoridades sanitarias para proporcionárselas a familiares y allegados de sus trabajadores.

Situado a unos de 25 kilómetros de Madrid, el centro Casablanca Valdesur es uno de los primeros geriátricos en recibir la ansiada vacuna, tal y como indica el calendario proyectado por la consejería. Según esta información, el centro estaría vulnerando las pautas marcadas para el proceso de vacunación, ya que en esta primera fase únicamente pueden acceder a la vacuna los residentes y el personal sanitario que desempeña su labor en dicho centro.

La información recoge que estas vacunaciones se han realizado como "un favor" a dichas personas y se han ido practicando durante varios días. Desde el grupo Casablanca (al que pertenece el centro de mayores Valdesur), su presidente, Ignacio Fernández Cid, ha reconocido en declaraciones recogidas por El País, que personas que no pertenecían a los grupos prioritarios han podido disponer de la vacuna. 

Por el momento se desconoce de qué modo el centro ha podido efectuar el desvío de vacunas, ya que las residencias están obligadas a cumplimentar un registro online elaborado por la Dirección General de Salud Pública en el que se detallen los datos personales de todas y cada una de las personas vacunadas despachadas. Un portavoz de de la Consejería de Sanidad, según recoge El País, ya ha avanzado que se está investigando el caso.


