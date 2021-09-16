Irene Montero: "Es imprescindible atajar los mensajes negacionistas de la violencia machista"

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha subrayado que es "imprescindible que se atajen los mensajes negacionistas de la violencia machista", tras los últimos asesinatos por violencia de género.

"Es imprescindible que se atajen los mensajes negacionistas de la violencia machista, que las mujeres no se sientan solas y sepan que todas y todos vamos a estar ahí", ha subrayado Montero este jueves en un mensaje en Twitter.

Según ha indicado la ministra de Igualdad, España no será "un país plenamente democrático" hasta que no erradique la violencia machista, y ha añadido que la sociedad no se puede "acostumbrar a que asesinen a mujeres cada semana".

En este sentido, ha apostado por "erradicar el machismo estructural" y, para conseguirlo, ha señalado que se necesita "más educación sexual, basada en los valores de la igualdad", así como "formación en ámbitos judiciales y Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado" y "concienciación social". "Haremos cuanto esté en nuestra mano pero los esfuerzos deben ser de instituciones y de la propia sociedad", ha subrayado la ministra de Igualdad en la red social.

