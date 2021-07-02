madrid
Las autoridades del estado nigeriano de Kano, situado en el norte del país, han prohibido el uso de maniquíes en las tiendas al considerar que violan el islam, religión mayoritaria en esta zona del país, y "provocan pensamientos inmorales".
El jefe de la Policía islámica de Kano, Harun ib Sina, ha resaltado que "se prohíbe el uso de maniquíes en tiendas, espacios comerciales, residencias privadas y otros espacios públicos", según ha informado el diario nigeriano The Premium Times. Así, ha resaltado que estas figuras "violan las provisiones islámicas y son también responsables de pensamientos inmorales entre parte de la población, todo lo cual va contra el islam", si bien ha matizado que los maniquíes que no tengan cabeza sí están autorizados.
Los maniquíes sin cabeza sí podrán ser usados
El estado de Kano es uno de los doce del país en los que el sistema de la Sharia se aplica junto a las leyes seculares, lo que deriva en que existan también una Policía religiosa, conocida como Hisbah, y tribunales islámicos, algunos de los cuales han dictado recientemente penas de muerte por blasfemia. Sin embargo, los tribunales islámicos no usan la sharia para juzgar a aquellos que no sean musulmanes. Desde que estos tribunales fueron reinstaurados en 1999 sólo se ha aplicado una de las sentencias de muerte que han dictado.
