Estás leyendo: Kano, un estado de Nigeria, prohíbe los maniquíes por incitar a "pensamientos inmorales"

Público
Público

Islam Sharia Kano, un estado de Nigeria, prohíbe los maniquíes por incitar a "pensamientos inmorales"

Kano es uno de los doce estados del país en los que se aplica la sharia junto a leyes seculares. Además tiene también una Policía religiosa y tribunales islámicos.

Conjunto de maniquíes en un centro comercial.
Conjunto de maniquíes en un centro comercial. Pixabay

madrid

Las autoridades del estado nigeriano de Kano, situado en el norte del país, han prohibido el uso de maniquíes en las tiendas al considerar que violan el islam, religión mayoritaria en esta zona del país, y "provocan pensamientos inmorales".

El jefe de la Policía islámica de Kano, Harun ib Sina, ha resaltado que "se prohíbe el uso de maniquíes en tiendas, espacios comerciales, residencias privadas y otros espacios públicos", según ha informado el diario nigeriano The Premium Times. Así, ha resaltado que estas figuras "violan las provisiones islámicas y son también responsables de pensamientos inmorales entre parte de la población, todo lo cual va contra el islam", si bien ha matizado que los maniquíes que no tengan cabeza sí están autorizados.

Los maniquíes sin cabeza sí podrán ser usados 

El estado de Kano es uno de los doce del país en los que el sistema de la Sharia se aplica junto a las leyes seculares, lo que deriva en que existan también una Policía religiosa, conocida como Hisbah, y tribunales islámicos, algunos de los cuales han dictado recientemente penas de muerte por blasfemia. Sin embargo, los tribunales islámicos no usan la sharia para juzgar a aquellos que no sean musulmanes. Desde que estos tribunales fueron reinstaurados en 1999 sólo se ha aplicado una de las sentencias de muerte que han dictado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público