Israel dejará de prohibir la donación de sangre de los homosexuales

madridActualizado:
Israel pone fin a la prohibición de que los homosexuales donen sangre. Así lo ha anunciado este jueves el ministro de Sanidad israelí, Nitzan Horowitz, que explica que la nueva ley no discriminará por orientación sexual o por género, solo se penalizará haber tenido "relaciones sexuales de alto riesgo".
Según ha publicado en exclusiva el diario Haaretx, posibles donantes que declaren en el cuestionario haber mantenido "relaciones sexuales de alto riesgo" no podrán donar durante tres meses. Se prevé que la nueva normativa entre en vigor a partir de octubre de este año.
"De la sangre a la sangre, no hay diferencia. La prohibición era el resultado de un viejo estereotipo que pertenece a la historia. Hemos dado otro paso histórico hacia la igualdad de la comunidad LGBT en Israel, y eso es algo de lo que hay que estar orgulloso", declaro Horowitz.
El rechazo irracional que derivó en esta prohibición comenzó en la década de 1980, cuando algunos países temían que los hombres homosexuales pudieran ser portadores del VIH, el virus que causa el sida.
Los antecedentes de esta decisión se remontan a junio de 2017. Por la presión internacional, Israel se alineó con otros países de Occidente y decidió que los hombres homosexuales podían donar sangre con la condición de no haber mantenido relaciones en los 12 meses anteriores a la donación.
En 2018 se dio un pequeño paso más y se permitió a los hombres homosexuales y bisexuales donar sangre a través de un nuevo procedimiento que utiliza solo el componente de plasma de la sangre. Estas decisiones no tuvieron mucho impacto porque encontraron la oposición y la desconfianza de los bancos de sangre.
