Japón detecta una nueva cepa de covid distinta a las de Reino Unido y Sudáfrica

tokio
Las autoridades han informado de que los pacientes infectados son dos hombres y dos mujeres, con edades comprendidas entre los 15 y los 40 años, que dieron positivo en covid a su llegada al aeropuerto tokiota de Haneda el 2 de enero procedentes del Amazonas, informaron el Ministerio de Salud y el Centro Nacional de Enfermedades Infecciosas (NIID).
Tres habían mostrado síntomas como dificultad para respirar, fiebre y dolor de garganta.
Aunque la variante detectada "comparte similitudes con las cepas que son motivo de preocupación por su mayor infeciosidad" detectadas recientemente en el Reino Unido y Sudáfrica, este tipo en particular no parece haber sido identificado antes, explicó el NIID en un comunicado del que se hicieron eco este lunes medios locales.
El centro de enfermedades infecciosas japonés llegó a esta conclusión tras secuenciar los genes del virus, en el que detectó doce mutaciones, y señaló que por el momento "es difícil determinar la infecciosidad, patogenicidad o efectos en los métodos de pruebas y vacunas", y recomendó mantener aislados a los pacientes afectados.
El Ministerio de Salud ha informado sobre la cepa tanto a las autoridades de Brasil como a la Organización Mundial de la Salud.
El número de infecciones confirmadas en Japón con cepas detectadas recientemente y de mayor transmisibilidad se elevan a 34, incluidos tres contagios a nivel nacional, dos de ellos vinculados una persona que viajó al Reino Unido, de los que se informó el domingo.
Los dos nuevos casos de la cepa británica afectan a dos personas que cenaron con un hombre que había viajado a Reino Unido y se encontraba supuestamente en cuarentena tras dar positivo.
Unas diez personas asistieron a la comida, según detalles recogidos por el diario Nikkei.
