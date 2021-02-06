Estás leyendo: Jordi Sànchez, actor de 'La que se avecina', ingresado en la UCI por coronavirus

Su familia difunde que "está evolucionando favorablemente y espera poder informar muy pronto de su total recuperación".

El actor Jordi Sánchez, uno de los protagonistas de la serie 'La que se avecina', afectado por coronavirus.
El actor Jordi Sánchez, uno de los protagonistas de la serie 'La que se avecina', afectado por coronavirus. E. P.

El actor Jordi Sànchez, conocido entre sus muchos papeles por interpretar a Antonio Recio en la serie de televisión La que se avecina, se encuentra hospitalizado por coronavirus, según ha informado su familia a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

"La familia de Jordi Sànchez ha hecho llegar un comunicado a los medios de comunicación con el que piden el máximo respeto y privacidad al actor, después de que haya sido hospitalizado por covid-19", señala la publicación.

En el mensaje se asegura que el actor "está evolucionando favorablemente y esperan poder informar muy pronto de su total recuperación".

El director de 'La que se avecina', optimista

Jordi Sànchez lleva ingresado 48 horas en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, según ABC. "De momento, está reaccionando bien, así que, si todo sale bien y por lo que yo sé, procederán a bajarle la sedación en breve", declaró al diario madrileño el director de la serie, Alberto Caballero.

El creador de La que se avecina confirmó, como ya había hecho su familia, que "evoluciona favorablemente" y se mostró convencido de su recuperación. "Seguro que sale todo bien, porque es un tío sano", comentó Caballero.

