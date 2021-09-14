Jorge Rey, el meteorólogo de 14 años que predijo Filomena, pronostica que viene un "invierno duro"

madridActualizado:
El joven Jorge Rey es el meteorólogo de Radio Espinosa Merindades, una emisora de la localidad de Monasterio de Rodilla en Burgos, que pronostica el tiempo gracias al ancestral método de las cabañuelas.
A sus 14 años ya predijo la llegada del temporal Filomena en enero y ahora, analizando los primeros días de agosto, adelanta como será el tiempo para 2022. El meteorólogo asegura que "se espera que tengamos un invierno duro, una primavera lluviosa, un verano inestable".
Para conocer qué tiempo hará no utiliza ninguna tecnología. Su método, el de las cabañuelas, consiste en la observación de las nubes, de la humedad de las rocas, el vuelo de los pájaros, los insectos, y luego anota toda la información. Algo que lleva aprendiendo desde los 7 años de su maestro Rafa, pastor de la zona, que ha sido el que le ha enseñado a predecir el cielo mirando a la naturaleza.
El pastor resume que para conocer si lloverá o no en la próxima primavera, "el 2 de agosto levantas la piedra y si tiene agua, es que habrá bastante agua en primavera".
Ahora, además de dar el tiempo en la radio, Jorge tiene un blog y redes sociales donde recoge la información de sus previsiones.
Rey admite que es posible que el método de las cabañuelas falle, aunque asegura que tiene sus propias técnicas para que eso no ocurra, por lo que la fiabilidad es muy alta.
