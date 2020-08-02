Estás leyendo: Un jornalero muere de un golpe de calor en Lorca tras ser abandonado en un centro de salud y la Guardia Civil detiene a su jefe

Un jornalero muere de un golpe de calor en Lorca tras ser abandonado en un centro de salud y la Guardia Civil detiene a su jefe

El dueño de la explotación, un hombre de nacionalidad ecuatoriana y 50 años, ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores.

Imagen de archivo de un jornalero. EFE.
Imagen de archivo de un jornalero. EFE.

europa press

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al dueño de la explotación donde trabajaba el jornalero que el pasado sábado fue abandonado en el centro de salud Lorca-Sutullena, y que falleció poco después por un golpe de calor, según han informado fuentes del Instituto Armado.

La explotación agraria en la que habría estado trabajando la víctima, de nacionalidad nicaragüense y de 42 años, está situada en la pedanía de El Esparragal, en Puerto Lumbreras.

El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias '1-1-2' Región de Murcia recibió el sábado, sobre las 15.37 horas, una llamada solicitando urgentemente una Unidad Móvil de Emergencias para atender a un hombre que había sido dejado en el Servicio de Urgencias del Centro de Salud Lorca-Sutullena.

En la llamada informaban que una furgoneta había dejado en el centro a un hombre con ropa de trabajo inconsciente, con un posible golpe de calor, y no se había quedado nadie con el afectado.

Una Unidad Móvil de Emergencia de la Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias Sanitarias atendió al hombre que falleció durante la asistencia por un golpe de calor.

Finalmente, se avisó a la Policía Nacional y al Instituto de Seguridad y Salud Laboral por poder tratarse de un trabajador del campo.

