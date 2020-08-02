La Guardia Civil ha detenido al dueño de la explotación donde trabajaba el jornalero que el pasado sábado fue abandonado en el centro de salud Lorca-Sutullena, y que falleció poco después por un golpe de calor, según han informado fuentes del Instituto Armado.
La explotación agraria en la que habría estado trabajando la víctima, de nacionalidad nicaragüense y de 42 años, está situada en la pedanía de El Esparragal, en Puerto Lumbreras.
El dueño de la explotación, un hombre de nacionalidad ecuatoriana y 50 años, ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores.
El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias '1-1-2' Región de Murcia recibió el sábado, sobre las 15.37 horas, una llamada solicitando urgentemente una Unidad Móvil de Emergencias para atender a un hombre que había sido dejado en el Servicio de Urgencias del Centro de Salud Lorca-Sutullena.
En la llamada informaban que una furgoneta había dejado en el centro a un hombre con ropa de trabajo inconsciente, con un posible golpe de calor, y no se había quedado nadie con el afectado.
Una Unidad Móvil de Emergencia de la Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias Sanitarias atendió al hombre que falleció durante la asistencia por un golpe de calor.
Finalmente, se avisó a la Policía Nacional y al Instituto de Seguridad y Salud Laboral por poder tratarse de un trabajador del campo.
