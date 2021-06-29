Estás leyendo: Detienen a José Luis Moreno por presunta estafa y blanqueo de capitales

José Luis Moreno Detienen a José Luis Moreno por presunta estafa y blanqueo de capitales

El productor ha sido arrestado en el marco de una operación policial para desbaratar un trama ilegal de decenas de empresas mercantiles internacionales que habría utilizado para apropiarse del dinero de créditos bancarios y privados.

José Luis Moreno posa en un photocall el pasado 26 de octubre de 2020.
José Luis Moreno posa en un photocall el pasado 26 de octubre de 2020. José Oliva / EP

madrid



La Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV) de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid, en colaboración con la Guardia Civil de Barcelona, han detenido este martes al conocido productor televisivo José Luis Moreno por estafa y blanqueo de capitales, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

Se trata de una operación policial que ha comenzado a primera hora de este martes para desbaratar un trama ilegal de decenas de empresas mercantiles internacionales que habría utilizado supuestamente el empresario, de 74 años, para apropiarse del dinero de créditos bancarios y privados.

Según el diario El Confidencial, la operación policial, bautizada con el nombre de Titella (títere o marioneta en catalán), se dirige contra medio centenar de involucrados y está siendo supervisada por el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 2 de la Audiencia Nacional, Ismael Moreno. Los agentes calculan que los investigados estafaron más de 50 millones de euros.

La Policía asegura que la operación está abierta y que se esperan registros y más detenciones en toda España, sobre todo en Madrid y Barcelona, donde actuaban la mayoría de los implicados, entre los que habría directores de oficinas de bancos y algún abogado y notario.

