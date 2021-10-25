Un joven de 16 años denuncia una agresión homófoba en Cádiz

algeciras (cádiz)
Un joven de 16 años ha denunciado que ha sido víctima de una agresión homófoba en Algeciras (Cádiz), donde fue golpeado en la cara por un antiguo compañero de instituto, también de 16 años, en la puerta de un local de ocio nocturno. Según consta en la denuncia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, el suceso tuvo lugar el pasado sábado sobre las 21.30 horas, cuando la víctima, acompañado de una amiga, salía al exterior del local, donde hay cámaras de seguridad.
Este joven recibió un fuerte golpe por la espalda de manera sorpresiva y, cuando pudo girarse, reconoció a M.S., un antiguo compañero de instituto, quien comenzó a propinarle una serie de "puñetazos y arañazos" en el rostro, dice la denuncia. Debido al estado de "shock" por la agresión, el denunciante no recuerda si fue objeto de insultos durante la misma, pero sí apunta que este joven ya le había agredido con anterioridad, aunque nunca con tanta violencia.
En el instituto recibía llamadas en las que le decían: "Te voy a matar, maricón, hijo de puta. Lo mejor que puedes hacer es suicidarte"
Según relató después a la Policía Nacional, durante el tiempo en el que compartieron instituto, recibía llamadas de anónimos, con mensajes como: "Te voy a matar, maricón, hijo de puta. Lo mejor que puedes hacer es suicidarte. No debería haber gente como tú en este mundo". Tras la agresión, la víctima acudió al hospital Punta de Europa, en Algeciras, para ser atendido y aportar el parte de lesiones a la denuncia que interpuso en la Comisaría de la Policía Nacional.
