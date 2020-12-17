Rabat,
Un joven marroquí se quemó ayer miércoles a lo bonzo en Dajla, en el Sáhara Occidental, en protesta por haber sido estafado por una mafia migratoria que le engañó en su promesa de llevarlo a las islas Canarias.
Según dijeron a Efe fuentes de la seguridad marroquí, el joven se prendió fuego enfrente de una comisaría policial en la ciudad, y aunque no murió, se encuentra hospitalizado en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del hospital local con quemaduras de tercer grado.
Era originario de Agadir y había viajado hasta Dajla, ciudad convertida en los últimos meses en epicentro desde el que parten las pateras o las zodiac con emigrantes, subsaharianos pero principalmente marroquíes.
Precisamente el intento de suicidio del joven coincidió con el décimo aniversario de la muerte del joven tunecino Mohamed Bouazizi, quien el 17 de diciembre de 2010 se inmoló para protestar porque la policía le había confiscado un carro con fruta, y aquel acto marcó el inicio de la llamada primavera árabe.
El director de Migraciones del ministerio del Interior, Jaled Zeruali, dijo ayer en una entrevista que las fuerzas del orden marroquíes habían abortado este año la salida de 32.000 personas desde sus costas, mayormente hacia Canarias (frente a los 74.000 intentos abortados el pasado año).
Aun así, el número de llegadas irregulares a Canarias ha superado ya este año las 20.000 personas, de las que más de la mitad son de nacionalidad marroquí.
