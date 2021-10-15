Una jueza quiere que un medio de comunicación revele a la familia Franco la fuente que le filtró la lista de bienes del Pazó de Meirás

madrid
Una jueza de Madrid quiere que un medio de comunicación rompa el secreto profesional y revele sus fuentes a la familia Franco. En concreto, la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 29 de Madrid pretende, a través de un requerimiento, que Eldiario.es revele a la familia del dictador las fuentes que le permitieron publicar en diciembre de 2020 la relación de bienes contenidos en el Pazo de Meirás.
Tras publicarse la lista de bienes, los Franco se querellaron contra la funcionaria pública que elaboró dicha lista. La Fiscalía ha pedido el archivo de la causa.
La dirección del medio ya ha respondido al requerimiento de la jueza negándose a revelar su fuente ni ningún otro dato que pueda conducir a ella.
Según informa eldiario, la magistrada de este caso es María Cristina Díaz, quien en su día ocupó un alto cargo en el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid cuando Cristina Cifuentes era presidenta, como directora general de Justicia y en su día llevó la querella de Cifuentes contra los periodistas Ignacio Escolar, director de Eldiario.es, y Raquel Ejerique, a los que se acusaba de un delito de revelación de secretos por las informaciones del Caso Máster.
