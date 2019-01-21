La perforación de la galería vertical paralela a la que se encuentra Julen, el niño de dos años que cayó hace más de una semana a un pozo de 25 centímetros de diámetro y 110 metros de profundidad en Totalán (Málaga) ha culminado y llegado a los 60 metros, por lo que ahora arrancan las tareas previas a los trabajos que tienen que realizar los mineros.
En concreto, ahora se tendrán que llevar a cabo los trabajos de encamisado, que previsiblemente serán unas seis horas más. Tras ello, a petición de la Brigada de Salvamento Minero de Hunosa, llegada desde Asturias la pasada semana, la galería vertical por la que ellos descenderán se rellenará con algo de tierra, en lo que se prevé emplear no más de dos o tres horas, para asegurar así su descenso.
Desde ese momento, la duración de los trabajos vendrá determinada por los materiales que estos especialistas encuentren en su camino. No obstante, estiman que podrían ser unas 24 horas, ya que, manualmente, unirán la cavidad paralela con el lugar donde se estima que está el pequeño para proceder a su rescate.
Estos ocho expertos en rescate minero que participarán en estas complicadas labores lo harán en turnos de dos. Bajarán en la cápsula de rescate, de 1,05 metros de diámetro por 2,5 de altura, diseñada por el director técnico del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Málaga, Julián Moreno, y fabricada por herreros del municipio malagueño de Alhaurín de la Torre.
Esta cápsula, que parece un ascensor, se maneja a través de una grúa de precisión, y tiene conductos preparados de aire; además de un adosado para cargar casi 500 kilos de tierra.
