Caza La Justicia tumba el blindaje del PP, Cs y PSOE de la caza en Castilla y León

PACMA presentó en febrero una denuncia que logró suspender la actividad cinegética en toda la comunidad autónoma.

Un cazador en un camino público. / ÁNGEL SÁNCHEZ (EP)

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia (TSJ) de Castilla y León tumba el blindaje del PP, Cs y PSOE de la caza en la comunidad autónoma al reconocer que vulnera la Constitución

PACMA presentó en febrero una denuncia que logró suspender la actividad cinegética en toda la comunidad autónoma "al considerar que la fauna silvestre, el interés más sensible, más frágil y vulnerable y, por ello, "más necesitado de protección", estaba en peligro por la práctica de la caza", según recuerda el partido animalista en una nota de prensa. 

Por su parte, PP, Ciudadanos y PSOE intentaron blindar la caza a través de una modificación de la norma con la intención de sortear la suspensión cautelar a la actividad cinegética en la comunidad dictada por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia.

Ahora "el TSJ da la razón al Partido Animalista y pedirá al Tribunal Constitucional que se pronuncie por la posible inconstitucionalidad de la ley de caza" de esta comunidad autónoma, según anuncia PACMA a través de un comunicado. 

