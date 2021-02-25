El príncipe heredero y gobernante de facto de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed bin Salman aprobó el asesinato en 2018 del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, según un informe de los servicios de inteligencia de Estados Unidos filtrado a los medios.
Los medios estadounidenses indicaron que se espera que el informe sea publicado este jueves por el Gobierno y que se sustenta principalmente en pesquisas de la Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA).
"La divulgación pública (del informe) marcará un nuevo capítulo en las relaciones de Estados Unidos con Arabia Saudí, y una diferencia clara en la política del presidente Joe Biden y la del ex presidente Donald Trump", sostuvo la cadena de televisión NBC, que dijo haber tenido ya acceso al informe en 2018.
Este miércoles, la portavoz de la Casa blanca, Jane Psaki, dijo que el Gobierno de Biden comunicará las conclusiones al rey Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, en lugar de hacerlo a su hijo, y el presidente Biden confirmó más tarde que había leído el documento, aunque no confirmó su publicación.
Khashoggi, de 59 años, trabajaba como columnista para el diario estadounidense The Washington Post cuando concurrió para un trámite al consulado saudí en Estambul (Turquía), el 2 de octubre de 2018.
Allí, según fuentes estadounidenses, fue asesinado por agentes de Arabia Saudí. Su cuerpo fue descuartizado y nunca se han hallado los restos.
Arabia Saudí dice que los agentes actuaron por su cuenta
El Gobierno saudí inicialmente negó toda responsabilidad en el asesinato de Khashoggi, pero más tarde sostuvo que el periodista fue ultimado accidentalmente por agentes que buscaban extraditarlo.
La versión oficial de Arabia Saudí es que esos agentes, vinculados estrechamente con el príncipe Bin Salman, actuaron por su cuenta y que el gobernante no estuvo involucrado.
En Arabia Saudí, ocho individuos fueron condenados por la muerte de Khashoggi y cinco de ellos fueron sentenciados a la pena capital. Más tarde esas sentencias fueron conmutadas por la pena de 20 años de prisión
