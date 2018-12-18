Público
Laura Luelmo Multitudinaria concentración en El Campillo por la muerte de Laura Luelmo

Decenas de vecinos han acudido a las puertas del centro multifuncional del municipio en señal de duelo por la joven. El Consejo Escolar Municipal de Nerva, donde la profesora impartía clases en el IES Vázquez Díaz, ha suspendido las clases.

Vecinos de El Campillo se reunen en señal de duelo por el asesinato de Laura Luelmo/EUROPA PRESS

Decenas de vecinos de la localidad de El Campillo (Huelva), donde ha sido hallado el cadáver de la joven zamorana Laura Luelmo desaparecida en el municipio desde el pasado miércoles, se han concentrado este lunes en las puertas del centro multifuncional, que se ha convertido en estos días en el puesto de mando de la Guardia Civil, en señal de duelo por la muerte de la joven.

Una concentración que también celebrarán para este martes los ayuntamientos de Zalamea La Real, a las 11,00 horas, y de Nerva, a las 13,00 horas, donde la joven profesora impartía clases en el IES Vázquez Díaz del municipio, en la puertas de los respectivos consistorios.

Además, el Consejo Escolar Municipal de Nerva ha decidido suspender las clases este martes, aunque los centros permanecerán abiertos, así como la suspensión de las actividades complementarias y extraescolares en esta semana en todos los centros educativos del pueblo.

Por su parte, en el blog del IES Vázquez Díaz han dedicado unas emotivas palabras a la joven la cual, pese a que llegó al centro el pasado día 4 de diciembre, estaba "muy integrada" en el mismo, como ha relatado esta misma mañana el director del instituto, Isidoro Romero, que ha remarcado la disposición de Laura Luelmo para colaborar en todos los proyectos del centro.

A su vez, otros centros educativos de la provincia se van a sumar a estas condolencias guardando un minuto de silencio este martes a partir de las 12,00 horas.

