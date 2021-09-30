Estás leyendo: Detienen a cinco menores por una agresión homófoba a una pareja en Elx

LGTBIFOBIA Detienen a cinco menores por una agresión homófoba a una pareja en Elx

Los hechos ocurrieron la noche del pasado sábado, cuando las víctimas iban paseando de la mano junto a unos amigos por las inmediaciones del Palacio de Congresos de la ciudad ilicitana.

Concentración contra las agresiones LGTBfóbicas en la Puerta del Sol.
Concentración contra las agresiones LGTBfóbicas en la Puerta del Sol. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

Cuatro menores de 15 a 17 años han sido detenidos en relación a la agresión homófoba de hace unos días a dos personas cuando iban paseando cogidas de la mano por una calle de Elx, por lo que la cifra de arrestados se eleva a cinco.

Según la Policía Nacional, estos cuatro menores se suman al menor de 17 años detenido por un supuesto delito de odio y lesiones por la agresión ocurrida por la condición homosexual de la pareja el pasado día 25 en la calle Filet de Fora, cerca del palacio de congresos de la ciudad ilicitana.

Los nuevos arrestos se han producido durante la jornada de este miércoles a raíz de la toma de nuevas declaraciones a las víctimas (a una de las cuales se le rompió la nariz de un puñetazo), así como a testigos del suceso.

Dos de los cuatro menores cuentan con antecedentes previos

Dos de los cuatro menores cuentan con antecedentes previos y han sido puestos en libertad con cargos a la espera de comparecer ante la Fiscalía de Menores de Alacant.

Los hechos ocurrieron la noche del pasado sábado cuando las víctimas iban paseando de la mano junto a unos amigos por las inmediaciones del Palacio de Congresos de Elx.

