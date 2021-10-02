En libertad sin cargos los siete hombres acusados de violar a una mujer en Badalona

madridActualizado:
El pasado jueves fueron detenidos siete hombres por presuntamente violar a una mujer, pero han quedado en libertad sin cargos este sábado porque la causa ha sido archivada. Según ha explicado en un comunicado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya, ya no hay ninguna acusación contra ellos ya que "la mujer no ha ratificado la denuncia" que presentó inicialmente.
Un vecino alertó a la Policía el día en el que se produjo la presunta agresión tras escuchar los gritos de la mujer pidiendo auxilio durante la madrugada. Al llegar, los agentes encontraron a la víctima en estado de shock y tuvo que ser hospitalizada por lesiones. Los siete hombres fueron detenidos por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a la mujer en una vivienda ocupada del barrio de Llefià, en Badalona. Posteriormente, la mujer presentó una denuncia, en la que habría incriminado a dos de los siete detenidos.
Ha sido el juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Badalona (Barcelona) el que ha archivado por falta de "indicios de infracción penal".
Los hombres pasaron este sábado a disposición judicial y, una vez practicadas diversas diligencias en sede judicial —incluidas declaraciones de los detenidos y de la denunciante— "la causa ha quedado archivada dado a que la mujer no ha ratificado su denuncia y Fiscalía considera, a la vista de la información en la causa, que no hay indicios de infracción penal", según detalla el comunicado que ha recogido Europa Press.
