Víctor Sánchez del Amo En libertad un detenido en Córdoba acusado de difundir un vídeo sexual del entrenador del Málaga CF

El hombre fue detenido por su presunta implicación en los delitos de descubrimiento y revelación de secreto. Tras ser oído en declaración, la investigación continúa abierta. 

Víctor Sánchez del Amo ha sido suspendido 'de sus funciones de forma inmediata' como entrenador del equipo malagueño después de que se haya difundido un vídeo suyo de carácter íntimo por las redes sociales. EFE/Jorge Zapata

Víctor Sánchez del Amo fue suspendido de sus funciones de forma inmediata como entrenador después de que se difundiera un vídeo de carácter íntimo por las redes sociales. EFE/Jorge Zapata

La Policía Nacional ha puesto en libertad a un hombre de 41 años de edad, detenido en la tarde del pasado viernes en Puente Genil (Córdoba), acusado de difundir en redes sociales el vídeo íntimo del entrenador del Málaga CF, Víctor Sánchez del Amo.

Fuentes policiales han informado de que el hombre fue detenido por su presunta implicación en los delitos de descubrimiento y revelación de secreto. Tras ser oído en declaración, según precisan las citadas fuentes, el investigado fue puesto en libertad.

Cabe recordar que el juzgado de Instrucción de Málaga capital está investigando la publicación y difusión del vídeo, tras haber presentado agentes de la Policía Nacional del grupo de Ciberdelincuencia en el juzgado de guardia un atestado ampliatorio del realizado previamente. Tras recibir dicho atestado, la Fiscalía informó a favor de que se investigue la difusión por parte de particulares y medios y el caso recaerá en el juzgado de instrucción que corresponda.

Sánchez del Amo anunció que había puesto "en manos de la Policía" la difusión del vídeo y denunciaba que estaba siendo objeto de un delito contra su intimidad "con acoso y extorsión". Asimismo, informaba de que "compartir o difundir un contenido íntimo de cualquier persona sin consentimiento también es delito, ya sea a través de redes sociales o mensajes o cualquier otra forma". Posteriormente, el Málaga informó a través de un comunicado de que suspendía de sus funciones "de forma inmediata" al técnico hasta que se "esclarezcan" las circunstancias de la publicación y difusión del vídeo.

