Libertades públicas La PDLI y otras organizaciones pedirán este miércoles un recurso de inconstitucionalidad contra el 'Decretazo Digital'

Los expertos consideran que este decreto da facultades al gobierno para intervenir las telecomunicaciones, lo que afecta a los derechos fundamentales y no se ajusta a los requisitos que la Constitución impone para regular en esta materia.

La palabra 'security' (seguridad) en una foto de archivo. PIXABAY / Werner Moser

La Plataforma en Defensa por la Libertad de Información (PDLI) junto con otras organizaciones de defensa de los derechos digitales, de internautas, consumidores y juristas expertos llevarán al Defensor del Pueblo el Decretazo Digital para que interponga un recurso de inconstitucionalidad y sea declarado nulo.

Se trata del 'Real Decreto-ley 14/2019, de 31 de octubre, por el que se adoptan medidas urgentes por razones de seguridad pública en materia de administración digital, contratación del sector público y telecomunicaciones', conocido como Decretazo Digital. Los expertos consideran que este decreto da facultades al gobierno para intervenir las telecomunicaciones, lo que afecta a los derechos fundamentales y no se ajusta a los requisitos que la Constitución impone para regular en esta materia.

Tras su publicación en el BOE el 5 de noviembre, la polémica fue constante, hasta el punto de llegar a conocerse por el sobrenombre de Decretazo Digital por su carácter arbitrario e intrusivo.

Entre otras organizaciones, el escrito está firmado por la PDLI, la Asociación de Internautas (AI), la Asociación de Usuarios de Internet (AUI), FACUA-Consumidores en acción y Críptica. Además, se han sumado a esta iniciativa juristas expertos en derechos digitales y muy conocidos en el ámbito digital -como David Bravo, Sergio Carrasco, Samuel Parra o Carlos Sánchez Almeida- y constitucionalistas como los catedráticos Lorenzo Cotino (Universidad de Valencia) y Miguel Presno Linera (Universidad de Oviedo).

