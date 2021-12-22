Estás leyendo: Éstos son los números de los cuartos y quintos premios de la Lotería de Navidad 2021

Público
Público
Navidad en Público

Lotería de Navidad 2021 Éstos son los números de los cuartos y quintos premios de la Lotería de Navidad 2021

Ya ha salido el primer quinto premio del sorteo, el 92052.

Vuelco de las bolas a la tolva, momentos antes de que dé comienzo el Sortero de la Lotería de Navidad. /EFE
Vuelco de las bolas a la tolva, momentos antes de que dé comienzo el Sortero de la Lotería de Navidad. /EFE.

Madrid

Actualizado:

Éstos son los números de los cuartos y quintos premios de la Lotería de Navidad 2021:

El 92052, un quinto premio

El 92052, uno de los quintos premios
El 92052, uno de los quintos premios.

¿Dónde han tocado?

Estas son las localidades en las que ha caído algunos de los premios del sorteo extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad 2021:

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público