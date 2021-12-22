Estás leyendo: Éstos son los números del segundo y tercer premio de la Lotería de Navidad 2021

El segundo premio del sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad 2021 ha sido el 72119. Y el tercero ha ido a parar al 19517.

El segundo premio del Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad, el 72.119, ha caído este miércoles íntegro en Basauri (Bizkaia).
El segundo premio del Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad, el 72.119, ha caído este miércoles íntegro en Basauri (Bizkaia).

Éstos son los números del segundo y tercer premio de la Lotería de Navidad 2021:

El segundo premio: el 72119

El tercer premio: el 19517

¿Dónde han tocado?

Estas son las localidades en las que ha caído algunos de los premios del sorteo extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad 2021:

