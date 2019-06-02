Tiene lugar cada año en Islas Feroe, archipiélago autónomo del Reino de Dinamarca. Como parte de este ritual centenario, en la bahía de Torshavn, se destripa a más de un centenar de cetáceos, tiñiendo el agua de rojo.
La matanza tiene lugar porque conmemora el inicio del verano y la migración de estas especies hacia el norte, en busca de temperaturas más frías. La carne, pese a la espectacularidad de las imágenes, se comercializa y sirve de alimento para los feroeses. Este año, en torno a 250 animales, entre ballenas y delfines, fueron los protagonistas.
"Pese a que la visión es dramática para los extranjeros, la carne y grasa de ballena son una parte muy valiosa de la dieta nacional en las Islas Feroe", ha asegurado el portavoz del Gobierno isleño al diario Metro.
En ocasiones hasta 800 ballenas y delfines han sido cazadas y limpiadas en público en las Islas Feroe. Los métodos se basan en la legislación vigente, que estipula el equipo a utilizar en la matanza, según comenta Noticias RTV.
La comunidad científica, por su parte, advierte contra el consumo de carne de cetáceo, ya que los estudios practicados en animales varados en distintos lugares del mundo han arrojado a la luz los altos niveles de mercurio, cadmio y plomo, según recoge el diario digital 20minutos.
