El PP también quiere que el lobo y la cabra hispánica sean para caza

"Necesitamos modificar la ley de caza para que nos sirva a todos, como un sector que claramente genera riqueza en Asturias", ha argumentado Teresa Mallada.

Foto de archivo de una cabra hispánica.

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia del Principado, Teresa Mallada, ha presentado este viernes los apartados relativos a la caza incluidos en su programa electoral, y ha abogado por calificar como especies cinegéticas a la cabra hispánica y al lobo, así como por modificar la ley de caza y su reglamento.

Momentos antes de participar en una reunión con colectivos de cazadores en Oviedo, Mallada ha señalado que la caza es una actividad "fundamental" para el desarrollo del medio rural asturiano, por lo que entiende necesario apostar por ella "con cambios imprescindibles".

Así, el primero de ellos, sería incluir la caza en una dirección regional que regule la caza, la pesca, el sector forestal y los espacios naturales. "Así estará coordinado todo el medio natural y podremos aprovechar las sinergias entre unos y otros sectores", ha abundado.

Por otro lado, considera necesario apostar por un cambio en la ley de caza, en el reglamento actual, haciendo "una revisión a la baja del canon cinegético, ampliando el plazo de adjudicación de cotos y apostando por hacer cinegéticas a la cabra hispánica o al lobo".

"Necesitamos modificar la ley de caza para que nos sirva a todos, como un sector que claramente genera riqueza en Asturias", ha argumentado. Estas propuestas forman parte del programa con el que el PP concurrirá a las próximas elecciones del 26 de mayo, y que la candidata a la Presidencia del Principado confía en tener cerrado para su presentación la próxima semana.

