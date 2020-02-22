La Macarena de Sevilla niega el traslado de Queipo de Llano a la sacristía

SEVILLA
La Hermandad de la Macarena de Sevilla ha desmentido este sábado el traslado de los restos del general franquista Gonzalo Queipo de Llano, integrante de la sublevación castrense de 1936, de la basílica de la Macarena de la capital a la sacristía cumpliendo así la Ley de Memoria Histórica, dado que la ubicación aún "no tiene fecha de inicio ni de finalización".
Así lo ha indicado en un comunicado difundido a los medios de comunicación después de que Eldiario informara de un supuesto traslado del general franquista a la sacristía después de Semana Santa. Fuentes cercanas a la negociación informaron también a Europa Press de que en la misma habían participado tanto la Hermandad como la familia de Queipo de Llano, mientras que la consejera de Cultura y Patrimonio Histórico, Patricia del Pozo, había tomado un papel de mediación.
En este sentido, desde la hermandad han tachado de "absolutamente incierta la información publicada" que "nunca ha sido contrastada con la Hermandad de la Macarena ni con su Hermano Mayor". Han negado así que existan contactos recientes con la familia Queipo de Llano y han aclarado que el columbario "no tiene fecha de inicio ni de finalización".
Con todo ello, la Hermandad de la Macarena ha quiero "desmentir" esta información al carecer de "mínimos estándares de rigor periodístico". "Esta corporación lamenta profundamente tener que hacerlo pero está convencida de que solo así resplandecerá la información veraz y el trabajo periodístico riguroso", ha zanjado.
