Madrid dobla los contagios hasta 1.104 en 24 horas y suma 21 muertes

El número de personas hospitalizadas se sitúa al nivel del pasado lunes, con 1830 mientras que en UCI se mantienen los 220 ingresados reportados este martes.

Cientos de profesores y personal que trabaja en los centros de educación esperan para realizarse el test de anticuerpos de la Covid-19. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

EFE

Los contagios en la Comunidad de Madrid se han doblado en las últimas 24 horas al pasar de 563 a 1.104 respecto a los datos de este martes y también se han incrementado las muertes, con 21 fallecimientos más −3 óbitos más− en la última jornada.

Madrid notifica 1.104 positivos de las últimas 24 horas pero incorpora ahora a recuento otros 1.513 casos de días anteriores, por lo que desde el inicio de la pandemia se han detectado 134.459 casos confirmados de coronavirus por PCR, según el informe que publica este miércoles la Consejería de Sanidad.

Además, han perdido la vida a causa de esta enfermedad 15.526 personas: 9.500 en los hospitales, 4.834 en centros sociosanitarios, 966 en domicilios y 29 en otros lugares.

El número de personas hospitalizadas se sitúa al nivel del pasado lunes, con 1830 mientras que en UCI se mantienen los 220 ingresados reportados este martes. Las cifras desde el inicio de la pandemia ascienden a 48.880 hospitalizados y 4.219 pacientes en cuidados intensivos.

Atención Primaria da seguimiento a 8.116 pacientes en la Comunidad de Madrid, 352.799 desde el inicio de la crisis sanitaria. Las altas hospitalarias registradas en las últimas 24 horas son 222 y 46.348 desde que comenzó la pandemia.

