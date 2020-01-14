"Es miserable y repulsivo", así califica el Partido Animalista PACMA la acción de un policía local de Pontedeume, A Coruña, que empujó a patadas a un pequeño gato que estaba malherido. El animal acababa de ser atropellado y se encontraba aún en medio de la carretera.
El policía dirigía el tráfico cerca de un instituto y fue grabado por los menores que salían del centro. "Un gato herido tras un atropello no sólo no es auxiliado, sino que un policía, sin ninguna compasión, lo empuja repetidamente con el pie para apartarlo", ha denuciando PACMA en su cuenta de Twitter.
Así mismo, la presidenta del Partido Animalista, Laura Duarte, ha anunciado que presentarán acciones legales contra el agente: "Iremos hasta el final para conseguir una condena ejemplar. En las próximas horas anunciaremos las acciones legales que va a emprender PACMA". Desgraciadamente el gato falleció, según los animalistas.
😡 Es miserable y repulsivo. Un policía local de Pontedeume (A Coruña) apartando a patadas a un gatito moribundo que acababa de ser atropellado. Mientras dirige el tráfico delante de un instituto, en presencia de menores que lo graban. [HILO]#maltratadoresalacárcel pic.twitter.com/EnN4d175Jv— Laura Duarte (@lau_duart) 14 de enero de 2020
