El abogado de los cinco miembros de La Manada, Agustín Martínez, ha presentado este lunes un recurso en el Tribunal Supremo contra la condena de nueve años de cárcel para sus representados. El recurso se basa, entre otras cuestiones, en la presión mediática que habría tenido el tribunal a la hora de juzgar a los cinco jóvenes sevillanos, condenados en abril de 2018 a nueve años de prisión por abusos a una joven de 18 años en los Sanfermines en 2016.
Esta sentencia generó una amplia movilización social, al no considerar los jueces que hubiera violación ya que no apreciaron violencia ni intimidación de los cinco hombres sobre la joven, quien afirmó que se sometió a sus agresores por miedo.
La condena a los acusados fue confirmada en diciembre del año pasado por un tribunal superior, pero los cinco hombres están en libertad provisional a la espera de una apelación ante el Tribunal Supremo, presentada tanto por la defensa como por las acusaciones.
