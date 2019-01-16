El acusado de difundir datos de la víctima de La Manada ha asegurado ante el juez que no pretendía hacer apología de la violación ni difamar a la chica y que se limitó a copiar fotos y datos que circulaban por foros abiertos de la red para colgarlos como respuesta al comentario de un internauta.
Según han informado fuentes judiciales, el acusado de la filtración, un hombre que se llama Eric, tiene 40 años y es seguidor de la Legión, ha comparecido este miércoles como imputado ante el titular del Juzgado de instrucción número 6 de Barcelona, después de ser identificado por la Policía Nacional.
Ante el juez, el acusado ha alegado que se limitó a tomar pantallazos de los datos de la chica que circulaban en foros abiertos de Internet y que los utilizó para replicar, en un chat de dimensiones menores, a un internauta.
En una de las fotos que colgó en la red se puede apreciar el nombre de la web de la que captó la imagen, que ya circulaba por Internet en fuentes abiertas, según ha puntualizado.
En el interrogatorio, el acusado ha reconocido que en su casa no tiene wifi, por lo que utilizaba el de una vecina. El acusado se ha negado a responder a las preguntas de la acusación popular ejercida por una entidad feminista, según las fuentes.
