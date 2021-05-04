Estás leyendo: Marcelo se libra de ser vocal en una mesa electoral y viaja a Londres con la expedición del Real Madrid

Público
Público

Marcelo se libra de ser vocal en una mesa electoral y viaja a Londres con la expedición del Real Madrid

Había intentado eludir la responsabilidad. La Junta Electoral lo desestimó al haberse pasado el plazo para alegar causa justificada y documentada. La segunda suplente, una mujer mayor, se ofreció a ocupar el lugar de Marcelo.

Marcelo, en una imagen de archivo.
Marcelo, en una imagen de archivo. JON NAZCA / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

El jugador del Real Madrid Marcelo se ha librado de ser vocal en una mesa electoral en las elecciones de la Comunidad de Madrid que se celebran este martes al presentarse el titular de la mesa.

Viaja finalmente a Londres con la expedición del equipo para disputar el partido de vuelta de las semifinales de la Liga de Campeones ante el Chelsea. El brasileño, con doble nacionalidad, había sido convocado como suplente para una mesa electoral.

El Real Madrid y el jugador habían intentado eludir la responsabilidad con la excusa del desplazamiento a Londres que realiza este martes. La Junta Electoral lo desestimó al haberse pasado el plazo de una semana del que dispuso para alegar causa justificada y documentada.

Tras los intentos fallidos, finalmente Marcelo acudió a la cita como vocal a las 8:30 horas de la mañana y en la composición de la mesa electoral quedó liberado y pudo regresar a su domicilio.

Según informa La Sexta, la segunda suplente, una mujer mayor, se ofreció a ocupar el lugar de Marcelo. Al existir dos suplentes, la mujer, previa autorización administrativa, ha liberado al brasileño de cubrir el puesto. Esto le permite eludir la obligación de estar localizable durante toda la jornada electoral, tal y como establece la ley, y ha podido viajar con el equipo Pasadas las 9.00 horas, el jugador abandonó el colegio electoral.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público