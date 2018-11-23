Una marcha lenta de camiones colapsa la Ronda Litoral en Barcelona

La Ronda Litoral de Barcelona registra largas colas desde primera hora de esta mañana, de hasta 17 kilómetros en sentido Trinitat, a causa de una marcha lenta que llevan a cabo los transportistas para reclamar poder circular por esta vía.
Más de un centenar de camiones participan en la protesta, que ha sido convocada por la Asociación de Transportistas del Puerto de Barcelona (Sintraport) después de que el Ayuntamiento, asegura la entidad, haya incumplido los acuerdos alcanzados para que los camiones de gran tonelaje puedan circular por la Ronda.
La movilización se ha iniciado a las 6 de la mañana y prevé durar hasta las 3 de la tarde, según ha explicado el presidente de Sintraport, Vicente Rodríguez, que ha pedido disculpas a los usuarios que puedan verse afectados por la protesta, pero ha recordado que "esto se lo ha buscado el Ayuntamiento por no respetar los acuerdos pactados".
Marcha lenta por las Rondas de Barcelona de los transportistas del Port pic.twitter.com/UFtJpEts30— Alex R. (@Alex_R_Fischer) 23 de noviembre de 2018
Aunque los camiones llevan a cabo la marcha lenta por el carril derecho de la Ronda, la vía, muy concurrida habitualmente a primera hora de la mañana, se ha visto rápidamente afectada y se han formado largas retenciones.
Según el Servicio Catalán de Tráfico (SCT), las colas alcanzan los 17 kilómetros en sentido Trinitat y los 8 en dirección al Nus del Llobregat. Además, según ha informado la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona, se han tenido que cortar al tráfico los accesos a la Ronda Litoral en sentido Besòs desde Ciutat Vella y hasta el Nus de la Trinitat.
Sintraport ha hecho un llamamiento a la participación de todos sus asociados en esta marcha "dada la importancia que requiere actuar frente a este tipo de actitudes".
El pasado 15 de noviembre, la Generalitat anunció un principio de acuerdo con el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y las asociaciones de transportistas del Puerto para que los camiones cargados con contenedores pudieran circular por la Ronda Litoral.
Sintraport asegura, sin embargo, que la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona sigue multando con 500 euros a los camioneros que circulan por la B-10, lo que les ha llevado a convocar esta marcha lenta para denunciar el incumplimiento del acuerdo.
