Mariano Ferrer Muere el periodista Mariano Ferrer, el primer director de 'Egin'

Fue portavoz del denominado grupo 18/98+, creado en 2004 con el objetivo de defender a los detenidos, imputados y procesados en el macrosumario instruido por el juez Baltasar Garzón contra el entorno de ETA. Tenía 79 años.

El periodista guipuzcoano Mariano Ferrer, en un vídeo de la EITB.

El periodista guipuzcoano Mariano Ferrer, colaborador de diferentes medios de comunicación y primer director del diario Egin, ha fallecido este domingo a los 79 años, según ha informado el portal de noticias Naiz.

Ferrer (San Sebastián, 1939) ingresó en la Compañía de Jesús, una vocación que abandonó posteriormente, y cursó Filosofía y Letras y Periodismo en Madrid, tras lo cual pasó cinco años en Estados Unidos donde realizó un master de Teología.

De vuelta a su ciudad natal, en 1971 entró a trabajar en Radio Popular de San Sebastián, donde leía noticias de los periódicos y comentaba "lo que no contaban o hacía bromas sobre cómo lo contaban" los medios oficiales durante el final del franquismo y la transición, según relató Ferrer en una entrevista.

En 1977 fue uno de los creadores del diario Egin y su primer director, cargo del que dimitió posteriormente. Tras su jubilación en 2004, Ferrer publicó los libros Derechos y Libertades y razón de Estado (1996-2005), en 2005 y Mariano Ferrer, lo que dije y digo, en 2011.

En el plano político, Mariano Ferrer fue portavoz del denominado grupo 18/98+, creado en 2004, con el objetivo de defender a los detenidos, imputados y procesados en el macrosumario instruido por el juez Baltasar Garzón contra el entorno de ETA.

El alcalde de San Sebastián, Eneko Goia, ha sido uno de los primeros representantes políticos en mostrar sus condolencias en redes sociales por la muerte del periodista. "Nos ha dejado un profesional y también una forma de hacer periodismo", ha señalado.

