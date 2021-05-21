Estás leyendo: Un marroquí de 27 años intenta suicidarse en las inmediaciones de El Tarajal

Un marroquí de 27 años intenta suicidarse en las inmediaciones de El Tarajal

El joven trató de quitarse la vida ahorcándose con una camiseta desde la barandilla del paseo de la playa cercana a la frontera.

Fnideq
Un grupo de migrantes escalan el pasado miércoles el malecón de la ciudad norteña de Castillejos, después de intentar cruzar la frontera de Marruecos. Fadel Senna / AFP

Ceuta

Actualizado:

Un joven marroquí de 27 años ha intentado suicidarse ahorcándose desde la barandilla del paseo de la playa cercana a El Tarajal. Según la Policía Nacional, este joven es una de las miles de personas que ha entrado irregularmente en la Ciudad Autónoma en los últimos días.

Según Yassim, un joven ceutí que lo localizó y auxilió, estaba al borde de la muerte cuando dio la voz de alarma y trató de descolgarlo. "Yo creo que es un chico de los que entraron, tiene pinta porque tiene DNI de Marruecos...", dijo  Yassim.

La policía y los bomberos actuaron rápido y los equipos médicos han logrado reanimarlo. Así relataba Yassim lo ocurrido: "Paré el coche y cuando me asomé lo vi colgado, inconsciente, con los ojos cerrados, salté, lo cogí, un muchacho le quité el nudo, le estuvimos reanimando y empezó a respirar".

La nota de la Policía Nacional señala, por su parte, que una patrulla encontró al joven colgado del cuello con un cable metálico en una barandilla del paseo marítimo [en la versión del joven ceutí, habría intentado ahorcarse con una camiseta], y, tras liberarle, se le practicaron maniobras de RCP que le mantuvieron con vida hasta la llegada de los sanitarios.

El joven marroquí fue trasladado al Hospital Universitario, sin que, de momento, se tenga más información sobre su estado.

