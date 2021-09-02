La compañía de telecomunicaciones MásMóvil pidió este jueves disculpas por el "error" que ha cometido con el principal damnificado en el derrumbe la semana pasada de un edificio en Peñíscola.

Bienvenido Cives perdió a un hijo y a su pareja en el siniestro. Al hacer la gestión de la cancelación del contrato que tenía con MásMóvil en su inmueble reducido a escombros, se encontró con que la compañía le solicitó la devolución del router de Internet bajo amenaza de penalización, según ha informado El Periódico Mediterráneo.

Cives les explicó que no podía devolver el aparato porque el apartamento se había derrumbado y el objeto había quedado sepultado, pero desde la compañía le insistieron en la necesidad de devolverlo para no ser penalizado con el pago de 150 euros.

En un correo electrónico le alegaron esto: "Lamentablemente, no le podemos eximir de la penalización por no devolución del router. Nuestros términos y condiciones no contemplan este caso. Sentimos las molestias".

"Cuando después de dar explicaciones y contar todo lo que me ha pasado en la última semana ellos no rectificaron y exigieron que les devolviera el aparato, me enfurecí. Es totalmente surrealista", dijo Cives al diario. "No tienen miramientos con nada. Les da absolutamente igual lo que nos ha pasado. Si no devuelves el router, a pagar y no hay más". "No se trata de si tengo que pagar 100 o 150 euros, es el hecho de no empatizar por nada del mundo".

Una vez conocida la denuncia del abonado, ahora MásMóvil entona el mea culpa. Lo ha hecho a través de Twitter y también de un portavoz de la compañía dijo este jueves a Servimedia que "se trata de un error y ya estamos trabajando para pedirle nuestras más sinceras disculpas y por supuesto no aplicar ninguna penalización". "Nos ponemos a su disposición para lo que necesite en términos de conectividad", agregó este portavoz.