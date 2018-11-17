Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

MEDIO AMBIENTE Encuentran evidencias de contaminación por plásticos en los peces del Amazonas

Más del 80% de las especies examinadas tienen contenidos o restos de plástico en el estómago.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista aérea del Amazonas en Brasil. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Vista aérea del Amazonas en Brasil. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Un grupo de científicos ha encontrado evidencias de contaminación por plástico en peces que habitan en el Amazonas. De esta forma, los investigadores resaltan los efectos devastadores que tienen las bolsas, botellas y otros elementos que se vierten en el caudal fluvial.

Estas pruebas han demostrado que más del 80% de las especies examinadas tienen contenidos o restos de plástico en el estómago. 

De los restos hallados, el 27% es identificado como polietileno, un 13% cloruro de polivinilo, un 13% de poliamida y otr 13% de polipropileno, así como un 7% de rayón, un 7% de metacrilato de metilo y un 13% de una mezcla de poliamida y polietileno tereftalato.

La investigación ha tomado como referencia el análisis de 172 especímenes de 16 especies diferentes que cohabitan en el río Xingú, situado en Brasil.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad