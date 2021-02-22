Estás leyendo: Melilla aprueba retirar la estatua de Franco a pesar del voto en contra de Vox y la abstención del PP

Melilla aprueba retirar la estatua de Franco a pesar del voto en contra de Vox y la abstención del PP

La Asamblea de Melilla ha dado este lunes luz verde a la retirada de la estatua de Franco de la vía pública. El PP, grupo mayoritario en la Cámara regional, se ha abstenido, y Vox, que solo tiene un escaño, ha votado en contra.

La estatua de Francisco Franco en Melilla, la última que queda en una vía pública española, en Melilla
La estatua de Francisco Franco en Melilla, la última que queda en una vía pública española, en Melilla. Óscar Giménez Barrios / EFE

La Asamblea de Melilla ha dado este lunes luz verde a la retirada de la estatua de Franco de la vía pública, una propuesta del Gobierno regional apoyada por los tres partidos que lo conforman -Coalición por Melilla (CPM), PSOE y Ciudadanos (Cs)- y del diputado no adscrito y expresidente de Vox, Jesús Delgado Aboy. El PP, grupo mayoritario en la Cámara regional con 10 de sus 25 diputados, se ha abstenido, y Vox, que solo tiene un escaño, ha votado en contra.

Los tres partidos del Gobierno regional han celebrado con aplausos la aprobación de esta propuesta, con la que, según el partido mayoritario del Ejecutivo, CPM, Melilla inicia "ese camino hacia una democracia plena", pues la estatua "lo único que hacía era mantener a la ciudad anquilosada en el pasado". 

Vox se opuso a la retirada de la estatua de Francisco Franco de Melilla, la última que queda del dictador en una vía pública española. Denunció que el "rodillo de la izquierda" trata de "borrar" una parte de la historia de España e "imponer una verdad única" sobre el pasado.

El partido liderado por Santiago Abascal defendió que esta estatua representa al "comandante Franco" y no le afecta la Ley de Memoria Histórica, ya que conmemora la llegada de la Legión a Melilla en la guerra contra Marruecos en el año 1921, permitiendo "mantener la ciudad de Melilla bajo el control de España".

