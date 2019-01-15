Público
Melilla Muere en Melilla un migrante atropellado por el camión donde se escondía

El joven, de 24 años, trataba de colarse como polizón en uno de los barcos que conectan la ciudad con la península.

El puerto de Melilla, en una foto de archivo. / EFE

Migrantes que solicitaron protección tras saltar la valla de Melilla, en una foto de archivo. / JOSÉ PALAZÓN (PRODEIN)

Un migrante de 24 años ha fallecido hoy en Melilla al ser arrollado por el camión en el que se escondía para intentar colarse como polizón en uno de los barcos que conectan la ciudad autónoma con la península.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla han informado de que los hechos han ocurrido en el puerto pasadas las 12 horas, cuando un migrante ha sido atropellado por un camión y el Destacamento de Seguridad de la Guardia Civil ha solicitado que acudiera de forma urgente una ambulancia a la zona de registro.

También han acudido hasta el puerto varias dotaciones del Servicio de Prevención y Extinción de Incendios (Speis), ya que este migrante tenía medio cuerpo atrapado bajo el camión.

Poco después se ha confirmado el fallecimiento del migrante, un varón de 24 años del que se desconoce su nacionalidad, aunque podría ser magrebí, han informado las mismas fuentes.

