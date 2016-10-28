Estás leyendo: Muere Josep Almudéver, el último brigadista

Público
Público

Memoria Histórica Muere Josep Almudéver, el último brigadista

Fallece con 102 años y tras una vida dedicada a luchar sin descanso contra el fascismo. 

Fotografía del 28/10/2016 del último brigadista internacional y excombatiente en el bando republicano de la Guerra Civil, Josep Eduard Almudéver, que ha fallecido en Francia a los 102 años
Fotografía del 28/10/2016 del último brigadista internacional y excombatiente en el bando republicano de la Guerra Civil, Josep Eduard Almudéver, que ha fallecido en Francia a los 102 años. Óscar de Marcos / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Josep Almudéver, el último brigadista internacional y el último superviviente del campo de concentración de Albatera, se ha muerto con ciento dos años. Nacido en Marsella, hermano del miliciano Vicente Almudéver al que entrevistó Público, tenía doble nacionalidad y vivía entre Francia y València.

Con 17 años, se alistó como miliciano en el batallón Pablo Iglesias y luchó en Teruel, donde resultó herido. Por poseer pasaporte francés, pudo apuntarse como uno de los 35.000 combatientes de las Brigadas Internacionales. Al términar la guerra, fue capturado y estuvo prisionero en los campos de concentración de los Almendros (Alacant), considerado uno de los peores, Albatera (Alacant) y Portaceli (València). 

Los brigadistas fueron expulsados en enero de 1939, pero Josep se las ingenió para colarse en un barco rumbo a València, donde permanecería hasta el final de la contienda. En abril de 1939 fue apresado y trasladado a la prisión de Modelo, en València, condenado a muerte.

Su pena fue finalmente conmutada por 12 años de prisión. Cumplió tres y fue liberado en 1942. A su salida se integró en clandestinidad a la Agrupación Guerrillera del Levante y, por su filiación con la organización, tuvo finalmente que escapar al país galo.

Fue condecorado como embajador  de la Generalitat "como testigo excepcional de nuestra historia y como memoria viva de la lucha por la libertad"

Ya en Francia entró en contacto con más exiliados y desde entonces ha defendido entre bambalinas la causa republicana y la lucha contra el fascismo en todas sus vertientes. A pesar de su edad, estuvo muy lúcido hasta el final, de hecho, expresó su alegría cuando el Gobierno anunció que se iba a sacar al dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos. "Por fin", dijo Almudéver a los suyos, quien incluso llegó a decir que quería volver a España para celebrarlo.

En declaraciones a Efe, la presidenta de la Asociación de Amigos de las Brigadas Internacionales, Almudena Cros, le ha definido como "el hombre de las cinco vidas" tras haber superado los campos de concentración por sus opiniones políticas.

El valenciano acabó recibiendo varias condecoraciones, entre las que destaca la distinción honorífica de embajador "como testigo excepcional de nuestra historia y como memoria viva de la lucha por la libertad", según se apunta en el decreto. En el acto desplegó una bandera republicana y se negó a escuchar el himno español. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público