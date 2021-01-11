Estás leyendo: Mensaje del comité de empresa de Telemadrid a Ayuso: "La tozudez y los datos se imponen a la mentira y la demagogia"

Octavo aniversario del ERE Mensaje del comité de empresa de Telemadrid a Ayuso: "La tozudez y los datos se imponen a la mentira y la demagogia"

Con motivo del octavo aniversario del ERE, que estuvo a punto de llevarse por delante a la televisión pública madrileña, y coincidiendo con sus mejores datos de audiencia en nueve años, los trabajadores vuelven a reclamar "justicia y reparación" para los afectados por aquel despido colectivo.

Telemadrid, la televisión pública de la Comunidad de Madrid, es noticia este lunes por varios motivos: en primer lugar, la cadena autonómica ha logrado su mayor audiencia en nueve años, con un 12% de share, gracias a su cobertura del temporal Filomena; en segundo lugar, porquer mañana, martes, se cumple el octavo aniversario del ERE de Telemadrid y el comité de empresa ha emitido un comunicado; por último, Telemadrid también es noticia porque Isabel Díaz Ayuso se negó a ser entrevistada por la televisión pública madrileña.

En este sentido, Ayuso no quiso ser entrevistada en Telemadrid durante la ronda de entrevistas que hizo el sábado con motivo del temporal porque no quería que la entrevistara Silvia Intxaurrondo, la periodista que le sacó los colores con su última entrevista hace unas semanas.

Pese a ello, la televisión autonómica, con una programación especial, obtuvo su mejor audiencia en nueve años, un 12% de share, lo que demuestra, según afirma el propio comité de empresa en su comunicado que "Telemadrid, a pesar de zancadillas internas y externas, ha protagonizado un giro de 180º grados en la responsabilidad de los recursos públicos con transparencia y rigor".

Además, en ese comunicado, los trabajadores de Telemadrid dejan claro que seguirán exigiendo "justicia y reparación para los trabajadores y las trabajadoras que nos vimos afectados por una medida [el ERE] tan injusta como ilegal".

En realidad, todo el comunicado es un mensaje de forma indirecta a Ayuso. La defensa de un modelo de televisión pública, honesta e independiente recorre todo el comunicado.

"La tozudez y los datos se imponen a la mentira y la demagogia de quienes pretenden retornar a un modelo corrupto de explotación de los servicios públicos", se afirma al final del comunicado.

