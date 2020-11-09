Mercadona retira un lote de pimentón tras una alerta por salmonella

madridActualizado:
Mercadona ha retirado el pimentón de la Vera dulce "Hacendado", fabricado por Orencio Hoyo, sobre el que la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aesan) comunicó una alerta por salmonella, sin casos asociados.
La compañía de distribución ha anunciado en su web que "ha procedido a retirar de forma inmediata y por principio de precaución todo el producto de sus supermercados, tras ser informados por las autoridades sanitarias de Aragón de que un lote podría contener salmonella, hasta la resolución definitiva del expediente".
"De acuerdo con la analítica que dispone el proveedor, el producto pimentón de la Vera dulce Hacendado "con Lote L150719 y fecha de consumo preferente 10/2021 está en perfecto estado", ha precisado Mercadona.
Desde la cadena de supermercados han recordado a los clientes que hayan comprado este producto que "pueden devolverlo en su tienda más cercana y se les reintegrará el importe", además de transmitir junto con el proveedor Orencio Hoyo sus "disculpas por los inconvenientes causados".
El sábado 7 de noviembre la Aesan comunicó que había sido informada por las autoridades de Aragón, a través del Sistema Coordinado de Intercambio Rápido de Información (Sciri), de la "presencia de salmonella spp en pimentón de la Vera dulce, de la marca Hacendado". EFE
