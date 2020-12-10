Estás leyendo: Casi toda España está en alerta amarilla por mal tiempo

Casi toda España está en alerta amarilla por mal tiempo

16 territorios están en alerta amarilla por lluvia, viento, deshielo, nieve y fuerte oleaje, en especial en las zonas norte y este del país. 

Varias personas se protegen de la lluvia con sus paraguas este miércoles en la terraza del centro cultural Tabakalera de San Sebastián. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

MADRID

EFE

'Winter is coming'..., así rezaba el episodio piloto de la famosa serie 'Juego de Tronos' y así, con el invierno llamando a la puerta, está España este jueves, con un total de 15 comunidades y la ciudad autónoma de Melilla en alerta por lluvia, viento, deshielo, nieve y fuerte oleaje, fenómenos que serán de intensidad mayor en el norte y este de la Península. 

Las comunidades con aviso amarillo son Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Baleares, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, País Vasco, La Rioja, Valencia y la ciudad autónoma de Melilla.

Según informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet), las comunidades más castigadas serás: Galicia (que podría llegar a acumular hasta 40 litros en 12 horas), en la costa norte y este de España (donde se esperan en esta jornada olas de hasta 5 metros en el litoral del País Vasco y viento de fuerza 7, la misma intensidad que se prevé en las costas de Asturias, Alicante, Valencia, las islas Baleares, Almería y Granada), en Huesca y Lleida (con nieve por encima de los 1.200 o 1.300 metros y espesores que oscilarán entre los 10 y los 5 centímetros en 24 horas) y Vizcaya, Zamora y León (con fuerte viento, que soplará con una intensidad de 90 km/h).

La Aemet informa de que la alerta amarilla no implica riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para la realización de algunas actividades como la conducción en zonas de montaña; según informa la Agencia se producirán deshielos en Castilla y León, Aragón y Navarra provocados por nevadas y precipitaciones persistentes. 

